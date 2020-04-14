Elgar Parishad: Navlakha, Teltumbde in NIA custody, following SC order

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Gautam Navlakha an accused in the Elgar Parishad case today surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Earlier the NIA had arrested Anand Teltumbde, who is also an accused in the case.

Last week the Supreme Court had directed both activists to surrender before the NIA within seven days.

A Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee questioned them for not surrendering in compliance of its order, by which the court had on March 16 directed them to surrender, within three weeks.

Though we expected that the accused would surrender, honouring the order of this court, they have not done so. We are told that in Bombay the courts are functioning. It would have been appropriate for the accused to surrender as the courts are open and not totally closed. Since the petitioners have enjoyed protection for long, by way of the last opportunity, we extend the time grand to surrender for one week, the Bench had said.

The activists had approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to surrender due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. They contended that they were suffering from ailments and hence should not allow themselves to be exposed to public places. The Centre, however, opposed their contention and said that the jail will be a safe place for them.