  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Elgaar Parishad: Sudha Bharadwaj seeks bail in HC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 07: Human rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, has moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail.

    Human rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj
    Human rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj

    The plea was taken up for hearing on Wednesday by Justice N W Sambre.

    Bhardwaj, through her lawyer Yug Chaudhary, challenged the decision of a Pune court that had rejected her bail plea in October last year.

    Chaudhary told the bench that the Pune court, while denying the bail to Bhardwaj, had relied upon four letters produced as incriminating evidence by the Pune Police.

    Also Read | Activist Sudha Bharadwaj arrested, taken to custody by Pune Police

    However, Chaudhary said he wanted to show to the high court that the letters could not be accepted as admissible evidence under the Indian Evidence Act.

    The bench is likely to hear the plea in detail on February 18.

    Bhardwaj was arrested along with several other activists by the Pune Police last year.

    She and the others were booked following an Elgar Parishad event on December 31, 2017, which, the police alleged, triggered violent clashes the next day at Koregaon- Bhima village in Pune district of Maharashtra.

    According to police, the event was funded and supported by Maoists.

    At the event, some activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements that contributed to the January 1 violence, they had said.

    The Pune Police also alleged that Bhardwaj played a role in mobilising party cadres and funds for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

    The police claimed it came to the conclusion after raiding the houses of several of these activists and chancing upon some letters that revealed, among other things, a conspiracy to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Read more about:

    sudha bhardwaj bombay high court human rights activists sudha bharadwaj

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 5:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue