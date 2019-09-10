  • search
    Elgaar Parishad: Pune police search home of Delhi University professor

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The Pune police today searched the residence of of a Delhi University professor in connection with the ongoing probe into the Elgaar Parishad case.

    The police searched the Noida home of Hany Babu and even seized some books. Babu has however not been arrested in the case. He has not been arrested or named as an accused in the case. His links with the rest of the accused are however being probed. His association with the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners is also being probed.

    Hany Babu
    Hany Babu Image courtesy: Youtube

    The Pune Police have so far booked 23 persons in connection with the case and alleged that they were all associated with the outlawed, CPI-Maoist. The police also said that the Elgaar Parishad, a one day conference was held on December 31 at Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, with the help of the Maoists.

    Elgaar Parishad: Court terms Teltumde's arrest illegal

    Several persons have been arrested in connection with the case. They include Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, Mahed Raut, Rona Wilson, P Varavara Rao among others.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
