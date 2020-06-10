  • search
    Elephants to turn crorepatis as Bihar man transfers property to elephants

    By
    |

    Patna, June 10: Amid the disturbing new of pregnant elephant death in Kerala, a man in Bihar has transferred his entire landed property to his two elephants, after one of them foiled an attempt on his life by a pistol-totting criminal.

    His two pet elephants, named Moti(20) and Rani (15) stay with him at his Patna residence.

    Image credit; ANI
    Image credit; ANI

    Akhtar Imam, chief manager of the Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), said he has been looking after elephants since the age of 12. He treats the elephants like his children and cannot live without them.

    "Once, there was an attempt of murder made against me. At that time the elephants saved me. When some miscreants armed with pistols tried to enter my room my elephant started trumpeting. It woke me up and I was able to shout and raise an alarm due to which the miscreants ran away," Imam said.

    Elephants or Wild Boars: Cruel practice of trapping animals with explosive fruit should stop

    "Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned," Akhtar Imam told news agency ANI.

    Such has been his love for his elephants that he willed half of his property to his wife and his share of property worth Rs 5 crore to elephants. If the jumbos die then the money would go to AERAWAT organisation.

    The moving story comes amid continuing grief over the ghastly death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala after eating explosive-stuffed fruit in Palakkad.

    The elephant wandered around with severe mouth injuries and died standing in the Velliyar River a week later on May 27.

    Amid nationwide anger, the Kerala government launched a probe and a man allegedly involved in making explosives has been arrested, so far.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
