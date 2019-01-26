Elections will set things right says Mayawati in R-Day message

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 26: In her message on the eve of Republic Day, BSP chief Mayawati urged people not to let go of the opportunity elections provided them to improve their lot and accused the BJP of ignoring the principles of the Indian Republic.

Without naming the previous governments, she said the Constitution has not been implemented in its right spirit in the past 70 years or else poverty, illiteracy and unemployment would have been removed to a large extent.

While not referring directly to the coming Lok Sabha elections, she said a general election gives people a chance to set things right.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said the manner in which it has "ignored" the values and principles of the Indian Republic was improper and most unfortunate .

Extending Republic Day greetings, particularly to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said it marked the day when Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, which provided equal rights to all, came into effect.