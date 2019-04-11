Elections in Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed, one jawan injured after exchange of fire with police

Raipur, Apr 11: The police personnel who were returning from election duty were attacked by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Thursday, said reports.

Reports say that one Naxal was gunned down by the cops in the exchange of fire that ensued after the Maoists attacked the police personnel. One STF jawan was injured in the gunbattle which has ended now and the security personnel have returned to Orchha police station.

This incident comes two days after a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in which five people including a BJP MLA were killed. The attack had taken place at Shyamagiri hills on Tuesday evening in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the four security personnel were killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxals.

Shyamagiri defies Naxals, high voter turnout recorded

The naxalites had triggered an improvised explosive device to target the convoy. A powerful IED destroyed the bullet-proof car Mandavi was travelling in, killing him along with his driver and three security personnel.

Five Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh went to polls today during the first phase of general elections.

Voting was held in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which has four segments - Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur. Because it is a Naxal infested area, the polling was held from 7 am to 3 pm, as opposed to 7 am to 5 pm in other parts.