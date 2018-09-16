  • search

Election strategist Prashant Kishor joins JDU in presence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is credited with delivering election victories for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, took the political plunge on Sunday with the latter's Janata Dal (United).

    Kishor, who is also the founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), joined the JD(U) in the presence of Nitish Kumar.

    JD(U) leader KC Tyagi confirmed to media that Prashant Kishor is joining JD(U) and said that he would be a major asset for the party owing to his ability to design winning strategies.

    Kishore last week revealed that he had never met Prime Minister Modi from March 2015 till last year, when the two reconnected, at the time of the demise of the former's mother.

