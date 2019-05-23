  • search
    Election Results 2019: From rivals to colleagues, Congratulations pour in for PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: As the Lok Sabha elections 2019 counting underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing party has taken a decisive lead. Congratulatory messages have started pouring in from rivals to colleagues on Thursday.

    Election Results 2019: From rivals to colleagues, Congratulations pour in for PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Senior National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted on Thursday,"So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years."

    India has endorsed Narendra Modi yet again: Amit Malviya

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted her thanks to PM Modi for leading the BJP to such a win. Lauding the PM, she added, "I am grateful to fellow cititzens."

    "People of India have once again given Modi ji a chance to lead the country, they love him. I would like to thank the people of India, especially people of North-East for supporting Modi ji. I want to assure people that Modi ji will take us forward," said BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he had spoken to the PM to congratulate him. Singh called it the outcome of "Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas."

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
