    Election results 2018 Updates: 'We will follow high command decision', says Bhupesh Baghel

    By Smriti Pathak
    New Delhi, Dec 14: Congress on Thursday night named veteran leader Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next Chief Minister after marathon consultations by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, even as hectic parleys continued for the other two newly-won states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. While 72-year-old Nath reached Bhopal to get formally elected as leader of the Congress Legislative Party by the newly-elected MLAs in the night itself at a meeting also attended by another contender Jyotiraditya Scindia, the tussle between the old and the young guard continued to stymie the selection process for the chief ministerial face in Rajasthan.

    Gehlot

    Sachin Pilot reached Gandhi's official residence in Lutyens Delhi for a second time late in night. Soon after Pilot left, Ashok Gehlot also reached the Gandhi residence again, as the party leadership continued to discuss the claims by the two leaders for the top post in Rajasthan. Gandhi also held discussions with party leaders in Chhattisgarh on Thursday to decide on the new chief minister for the state, but postponed the decision to Friday for holding wider discussions with the contenders. Gandhi will meet T S Singh Deo and Bhupesh Patel, who are among the top contenders for Chhattisgarh, on Friday, party leaders said.

    Find out more here as we bring you all the updates:

    Dec 14, 2018 8:35 AM

    Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Congress President, says, "After the elections results, the observer came here&had a meeting with all MLAs. It was mutually decided that the final decision will be taken by Congress high command. Whatever responsibility leadership will give, we will follow."

    Dec 14, 2018 2:14 AM

    "I will make absolute efforts to live up to the expectations of the people of Madhya Pradesh. We will fulfil all the promises mentioned in our manifesto. I will be meeting the Governor tomorrow at 10:30 am," says Kamal Nath.

    Dec 14, 2018 12:19 AM

    Rahul Gandhi has finished meeting both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. The Congress has not made any official announcement on Rajasthan so far. Reports now say that the decision on Rajasthan Chief Minister would be taken on Friday.

