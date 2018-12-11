Election results 2018 Updates: 'We will follow high command decision', says Bhupesh Baghel
New Delhi, Dec 14: Congress on Thursday night named veteran leader Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next Chief Minister after marathon consultations by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, even as hectic parleys continued for the other two newly-won states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. While 72-year-old Nath reached Bhopal to get formally elected as leader of the Congress Legislative Party by the newly-elected MLAs in the night itself at a meeting also attended by another contender Jyotiraditya Scindia, the tussle between the old and the young guard continued to stymie the selection process for the chief ministerial face in Rajasthan.
Sachin Pilot reached Gandhi's official residence in Lutyens Delhi for a second time late in night. Soon after Pilot left, Ashok Gehlot also reached the Gandhi residence again, as the party leadership continued to discuss the claims by the two leaders for the top post in Rajasthan. Gandhi also held discussions with party leaders in Chhattisgarh on Thursday to decide on the new chief minister for the state, but postponed the decision to Friday for holding wider discussions with the contenders. Gandhi will meet T S Singh Deo and Bhupesh Patel, who are among the top contenders for Chhattisgarh, on Friday, party leaders said.