Home News India Election results 2018 Updates: Chouhan concedes defeat, Cong set to form govt in MP

Election results 2018 Updates: Chouhan concedes defeat, Cong set to form govt in MP

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Dec 12: Bringing an end to its prolonged electoral losses since 2014, the Congress ousted the BJP to capture Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is back after 15 years with an absolute majority, while in Rajasthan the party fell two seats short of crossing the 101-majority mark. In Madhya Pradesh, the nail-biting contest reached its finale this morning after the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and has approached the Governor to stake a claim to the government. The BJP, meanwhile, has 109 seats to its credit.

This has come as a major jolt to the BJP and send alarm bells ringing with 2019 Lok Sabha Elections less than six months away. With the sudden slump in electoral fortunes of the BJP, 2019 is no longer a walkover for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The result is a fresh lease of life for the Congress which now has a stronger claim to leadership in the proposed grand alliance of non-BJP parties in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In Telangana, however, the party's alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has failed to dent K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti which is zooming towards a thumping return to power. It's a vindication for KCR who had called snap polls to capitalise on interim popularity. In Mizoram, the ruling Congress has lost out to Mizo National Front with CM Lal Thanhawla trailing.

Find out more here as we bring you all the updates:

Sonia Gandhi 'happy' with Congress' performance, says people defeated BJP's negative politics. "Congress has played an important role in giving alternative to BJP. Congress was receptive towards other small parties. BSP and SP should be a part of our alliance. They aren't yet together with us. People have expressed displeasure on 4.5 years of BJP rule," Sharad Pawar on poll results According to latest reports, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath could be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says, "Ab mein mukt hoon, I am free. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji." Shobha Oza, Congress, says,"At 1 PM Kamal Nath will meet former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a courtesy visit. At 4 PM we have a meeting of party MLAs & AK Antony is coming as observer and after it we will put in a word with Rahul Ji." SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also announces support to Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh. Ex-chief minister Shivraj Chouhan announced that BJP not take claim stake to form govt in MP. "We did not get majority, will not stake claim to form Government, I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," he said. Sachin Pilot on next Rajasthan CM: "Whatever the MLAs have to say they will say in the meeting and final decision is left to the Congress president and other party leaders. We will take a call today." Meanwhile, the Congress delegation will meet Madhya Pradesh Governor at 12 noon to stake claim to form govt. "Results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti ppl policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives, she added. Mayawati extends support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh. “Even though we don't agree with many of Congress's policies we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan,” she said addressing a press conference. Dr. Rajat Kumar, Cheif Electoral Officer of Telangana, will meet the Governor, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, at 12.00 noon today at Rajbhavan and submit the list of elected representatives for the Telangana State Legislative Assembly. Robert Vadra on Tuesday congratulated his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi on his party's massive victory in the heartland states. " I am very happy for Rahul. People have understood him and realised all the efforts that he made. Undeniably, a change is coming and we are going to come back in 2019 in a big way. Even though all these agencies have put a lot of pressure on us, we will emerge strong,"he said. Mayawati's BSP likely to extend support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Meeting of BJP leaders underway at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Narendra Singh Tomar present. Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh assembly election ends. Congress has emerged as single largest party with 114 seats followed by BJP with 109 seats. Bahujan Samaj Party got two seats, Samajwadi Party got one while Independents won on four seats. The Congress has put up an impressive performance in the state elections. It however lost out on Mizoram and Telangana, but managed to steal the Hindi heartland from the BJP. In Telangana, the TRS bagged 88, while the MNF managed 26 out of 40 in Mizoram. In Rajasthan the tally for the Congress stands at 99 and it needs two more to form the government. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress tally stands at 113 and needs three more to form the government. By the way, 24 hours later, counting is still on in MP. Madhya Pradesh: EC yet to confirm final numbers. BJP leading/winning - 109; Congress leading/winning - 113. Halfway mark is 115 and majority mark needed to form the government in 230 seats Madhya Pradesh assembly is 116.

In Rajasthan, the Congress is hoping to overthrow the BJP led by Vasundhara Raje. A total of 2274 candidates were in the fray for the 199 Assembly seats. The Congress party had fielded its candidates in 195 seats, the BJP on 199 seats, the BSP on 189 seats, NCP on 1 seat, CPI on 16 and CPI-M on 28 seats. As many as 830 candidates were independents while 817 candidates were from non-registered parties.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed an increase in the voter turnout with a record 75 per cent voters turning up at polling stations to exercise their franchise. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the state, which was once its stronghold.

Most of the exit polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a neck-and-neck race between the ruling BJP and the Congress party. Agencies like Jan Ki Baat, C Voter and Pace Media have suggested that both the parties may get numbers nearing the halfway mark, suggesting major political drama after the results are declared on December 11.

In Telangana, most exit polls have predicted a win for the TRS. India Today - Axis My India exit poll has predicted 79 to 91 seats for KC Rao-led TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana, 21 to 33 for Congress, 1 to 3 for BJP. The exit poll has projected 4 to 7 seats for others, including AIMIM.

According to the exit poll conducted by Jan Ki Baat, TRS is getting 57 seats, Congress 45, AIMIM 6 and BJP 5 seats. Times Now-CNX exit poll has predicted the TRS to get 66 seats, Congress to get 37, BJP to get 7 and others including AIMIM will get 9.

In the 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious with 63 Assembly seats and 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. K Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. Out of 119, 88 were General Category candidates, 19 SC and 12 ST candidates.

The battle at Chhattisgarh would be an interesting one. Many exit polls have suggested a win for the Congress. However there were some that backed the BJP. How much of a factor will the Ajit Jogi factor play. You will get to know in a few hours from now.

The Congress according to exit polls is set to lose out on Mizoram. This is symbolic as this is the last citadel of the grand old party in the North East. All exit polls have given the MNF the edge.