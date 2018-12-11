Election results 2018 Updates: BJP shouldn't comment on delay of CM, says Singh Deo

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as the Rajasthan's next chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague over several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days.

Congress on Thursday night named veteran leader Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next Chief Minister after marathon consultations by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, even as hectic parleys continued for the other two newly-won states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

TS Singh Deo, Chhattisdarh Congress leader, says, "We have more than 1 eligible name that is why process is taking time, in any case final result came late on 11th so it has just been 4 days today. BJP which took more than 7-8 days to appoint its recent CMs should not comment on us."