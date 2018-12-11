Home News India Election results 2018 Updates: Taking inputs from MLAs, you will see a CM soon, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 13: Suspense over chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan continued as Congress observers headed for Delhi to apprise Rahul Gandhi about their interaction with the elected legislators. Gandhi would take a decision after meeting the KC Venugopal, observer for Rajasthan, AK Antony, observer for Madhya Pradesh, and Mallikarjuna Kharge, Observer for Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh, the main contenders for the position are state party president Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. In Rajasthan, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's young face in the state-Sachin Pilot-are eyeing for the top spot. In Chhattisgarh, the contenders are Tamardhwaj Sahu, TS Singh Deo, and Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP to capture Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The election results for the three states were declared on Tuesday.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is back after 15 years with an absolute majority, while in Rajasthan the party fell two seats short of crossing the 101-majority mark. In Madhya Pradesh, the nail-biting contest reached its finale this morning after the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and has approached the Governor to stake a claim to the government. The BJP, meanwhile, has 109 seats to its credit.

Find out more here as we bring you all the updates:

Chhattisgarh Congress leader TS Singh Deo, says, "We can't make the conclusion of confidential discussion public. MLAs are given the rights that they can express their individual opinions, nothing will be disclosed for now. The decision on CM candidate should be taken by today." President Rahul Gandhi: We are taking inputs from different people in the party. We are taking inputs from MLAs, from workers. You will see a Chief Minister soon All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge: All MLAs have unanimously authorised AICC President Rahul Gandhi to select Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader (for Chhattisgarh). Whatever decision he takes, the MLAs are ready to accept." KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee observer for Rajasthan, arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will be in parliament around 10:30 AM. The announcement on Chief Minister likely to be in the evening. AK Antony expected to meet Rahul first. Madhya Pradesh: A meeting of Congress MLAs to be held at 4 pm in Bhopal today Ashok Gehlot, says, "Observers have taken everyone's opinion, in a peaceful way. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had to take a decision (on Rajasthan CM candidate), observers have arrived in Delhi. A discussion will be held and the decision will be taken today." Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have left for Delhi. They will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi