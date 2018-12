Home News India Election results 2018 LIVE: 'BJP will also lose on national level', says Ghulam Nabi Azad

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Dec 10: It has been dubbed as the big semi-final ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Elections were held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The exits polls have thrown up mixed results. As is said in cricket that one cannot predict anything until the last ball is bowled. This is the same in the case of the elections as well. Whatever the result may be, it would give the winning party the edge ahead of 2019. Who will rule the roost at the end of it?

Find out more here as we bring you all the updates LIVE:

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday asserted that the results of the Assembly Elections show the disappointment with the policies of the Narendra Modi government. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's Uttam Kumar Reddy says,''I am having doubts on results we're getting in Telangana ballot paper counting. We're doubting that tampering could have been done in EVMs. ''Slips should be counted in VVPATs.'' ll the Congress leaders will complaint to RO officers. We will also complaint to ECI on this matter. How can TRS leaders say before counting that who will lose in elections,'' he added Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has lost from Champhai South seat, MNF's TJ Lalnuntluanga has won Congress leader Sachin Pilot, says,''Trends make it clear that Congress is forming Govt in Rajasthan with full majority, we had 21 seats last time. We should wait for the final numbers. Congress leadership and MLAs will decide who will get what role.'' ''Rahul Gandhi became party president exactly a year ago this day, so this result is a gift for him. Congress will form Govt in three states,'' he added. Madhya Pradesh: Congress senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh have arrived at Kamal Nath's resident in Madhya Pradesh. To leave for Congress office in Bhopal anytime. TRS sweeps tribal district of Adilabadleads in all 7 seats in the district. TRS cadre celebrating outside party office say ‘this is a no contest..it is a one sided war..KCR garu will be CM again”. Meanwhile, KTR is leading by 34798 in the 7th round. TRS leads in all the three segments dominated by Andhra settlers - Serelingampalli, Kukatpalli and Sanathnagar in GHMC. Chandrababu had campaigned extensively in the area. In Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot says Party President will decide on who will be the Chief Minister Set for his second consecutive victory in Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) recognised that aspirations had changed, and that to make lives comfortable and meaningful, people needed paisa, shaadi, makaan and paani (money, marriages, homes and water) in Telangana. Punjab Min Navjot Singh Sidhu says,' Rahul bhai pehle se hi sabko saath leke chalte hain. Insaniyat ki moorat hain. Jo haath Bharat ki takdir ko apne haathon mein lene waale hain, wo bade majboot hain, aur BJP ka naya naam- GTU, "Gire to bhi Tang Upar" Telangana: TRS members celebrate outside party office in Hyderabad as the party leads in trends. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/dJIxlJF3Tf — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018 In Telangana, TRS members celebrate outside party office in Hyderabad as the party leads in trends Official ECI trends shows Congress leading on 91 seats, BJP leading on 71 seats, others on 22 seats in Rajasthan “We have tried to have discussions on each and every issue. We hope that every political party keeps the public in mind,” said PM Modi. Leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly, Rameshwar Dudi is trailing by 11000 votes. The Congress is leading with 105 seats in the state while the BJP is at the second spot with 79 seats. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited the Tripurasundari temple in Banswara district to pray as counting of votes for 199 Assembly seats began on Tuesday. She will be praying till the announcement of results, an official said, according to news agency IANS. Official ECI trends shows Congress leading on 13 seats, BJP leading on 4 seats, Janata Congress on 1 seat in Chhattisgarh. Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Assembly Elections 2018 results said,''These are early trends. We hope to perform well.'' People came out to celebrate in front of the TRS bhavan in Hyderabad, where the party has corssed the halfway mark and is ahead with 85 seats in assembly elections 2018. Rajasthan: The Congress has crossed the halfway mark with 100 seats. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is on her way back from Banswara to Jaipur after visiting Tripura Sundari temple. In Mizoram, if the exit poll results stay true in the counting of votes, the Congress will lose its grip over Mizoram. The Mizo National Front (MNF) was predicted to win Mizoram assembly election in exit polls. The MNF is an ally of the BJP and part of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA). Mizoram is the only state in the Northeast where NDA is not the ruling alliance and the Congress has a government. However, according to the initial trends coming on the way, Congress has lost its last Northeast bastion TRS has raced way ahead of the halfway mark, with a lead in 88 constituencies, while Congress leads in 18 constituencies and BJP leads in 7, according to initial trends. In Telangana, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi wins from Chandrayan Gutta constituency. Official ECI trends shows Congress leading on 63 seats, BJP leading on 45 seats, others on 15 seats in Rajasthan. CM Raman Singh has now gained a lead in Rajnandgaon, from where the Congress has fielded Karuna Shukla, who quit the BJP to join the grand old party. Official ECI trends shows Mizo National Front leading on 2 seats, BJP leading on 1 seat in Mizoram. According to official ECI trends, former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi is at third position at Marwahi. BJP is leading and Congress at second Official ECI trends shows Congress leading on 47 seats, BJP on 34, independents on 7 & others on 3 in Rajasthan. The Sensex, meanwhile, hit 36,000 during the day’s trade, rising over 530 points intraday. Both indices ended the session on a strong note, with the Nifty retaining 10,800 levels on expiry. "We'll definitely form government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Seeing the early trends coming from Rajasthan, we believe BJP will form a government there as well," says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya as his son Akash Vijaywargiya leads from Indore- III seat. Meanwhile in Telangana, Congress has alleged that 22 lakh votes have been deleted and hence there is "poor performance" in Telangana. The state party leaders are in talks with Congress central leadership on approaching Supreme Court. Congress central leadership to take final call. In Mizoram, MNF is leading with 16 seats while the Congress is at 6 “It’s too early. Anything can be said only after 12 pm. Leads of only postal ballots have come till now. I am confident that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress will form government,” says Digvijay Singh. Chhattisgarh: Congress hits half-way mark with 40 seats while the Congress is at 26 seats. BSP on the other hand has 5 seats till now. Official ECI trends shows Congress leading on 15 seats and BJP leading on 13 seats in Rajasthan. And in Telangana, TRS leading on 12 seats, Congress & AIMIM leading on 1 seat each. In Chhattisgarh, Congress has banked on former PM Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla, who was earlier with BJP, to stage an upset against ‘Chawal Baba’, the popular name of CM Singh. Shukla was a BJP MLA from Balodabazaar and an MP from Janjgir Champa constituency. However, she was defeated by former Congress Union minister Charan Das Mahant in 2009. She resigned from BJP in February 2014 and fought the Lok Sabha polls on Congress only to taste defeat. In Chhattisgarh, it's a prestige battle for Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh against Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla. Raman Singh’s assembly constituency Rajnandgaon will be hogging the limelight. The seat featuring the CM has turned into a battle of prestige between the BJP and Congress. Rajnandgaon constituency is considered to be the fortress of CM Singh. He was elected twice from here in 2008 and 2013 by a comfortable margin and went on to become the Chief Minister of the state. Official ECI trends shows Congress leading on 7 seats and BJP leading on 6 seats in Rajasthan. BJP has taken the lead in Chhattisgarh with 29 seats while the Congress is at 23 seats. BSP on the other hand has 2 seats till now. Jaipur: Congress workers celebrate outside Sachin Pilot's residence as initial trends show the party leading #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/BeT2GR0gxy — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018 Congress workers celebrate outside Sachin Pilot's residence as initial trends show the party leading BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said,''We'll definitely form government in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Seeing the early trends coming from Rajasthan, we believe BJP will form a government there as well.'' Congress leader Digvijay Singh, said,''It's too early. Anything can be said only after 12 pm. Leads of only postal ballots have come till now. I am confident that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress will form government. We have favourable situation in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh also.'' In, Rajasthan: Congress Rajasthan President Sachin Pilot leading from Tonk Congress and BJP are leading in Chhattisgarh, while the BSP is at 4 seats in assembly elections 2018. In Telangana, the TRS has taken the lead with 40 seats while the Congress is at 28. The BJP is far behind at 1 seats in assembly elections 2018. Telangana: K Kavitha, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP says,'We believe people of Telangana are with us. We have sincerely worked and utilised the opportunity given to us. So I believe voters will bring us back to power, and that too independently. We are very confident about it.' Firecrackers brought to Congress office in Jaipur #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/gcepNirdYc — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018 Rajasthan: Firecrackers brought to Congress office in Jaipur In Rajasthan, Congress is leading with 16 seats and BJP by 10. Telangana: The TRS is leading with 4 seats in Telangana and the Congress with 2. This is the first time that assembly elections are being held in Telangana since its formation. Chhattisgarh: As the counting of votes underway, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Chhattisgarh. Ajit Jogi's son Amit is leading from Marwahi. The constituency of Marwahi is a part of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district and is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. Ahead of counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya says,'We are confident of a victory because we have worked hard in the states. Exit polls may have been anything, victory will be ours.' Counting of votes for the assembly elections is likely to be delayed due to cross-verification with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units. Chhattisgarh: Congress is leading in Bastar district. Despite the rebels’ threat, voters in Naxal-hit Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh exercised their franchise at large. Congress workers perform 'hawan' outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/zkuKfW9T2T — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018 As the counting of votes begins, Congress workers perform 'hawan' outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi Rajasthan: Congress's Banswara candidate Arjun Singh Bamaniya has arrived at the temple of Tripura Sundari to pray for his success. Other leaders are also engaged in rituals to pray for the best. Rajasthan: Congress's Banswara candidate Arjun Singh Bamaniya has arrived at the temple of Tripura Sundari to pray for his success. Other leaders are also engaged in rituals to pray for the best. Secretary in-charge of Congress affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopala KC Venugopal claims he has been sent by party leadership in Delhi as observer for Jaipur results. He is taking 9:50 am flight from Delhi. General secy incharge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey is said to accompany him. Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje leaves for Tripura Sundari temple before counting of votes Over 8,500 candidates were in fray in polls for these assemblies and their electoral fate is current sealed in over 1.74 lakh EVMs Telangana: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has arrived at Darussalam in Hyderabad ahead of vote counting. He had earlier claimed that people of Hyderabad and Telangana have accepted that Modi, Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu and Rahul Gandhi have all "ganged up against Asaduddin Owaisi". The Chief Electoral Officer on Monday directed that there will be no webcasting during the counting of votes. He has also directed that Wifi will not be used in the counting hall and CCTV cameras will be installed. In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia says no more rifts in Congress Counting of votes for the 5 state assemblies have begun. Currently the postal votes are being counted. Election Commission has set up robust, fool proof and secured infrastructure facility for disseminating Trends and Results of General Elections of 5 Assemblies through its popular website eciresults.nic.in, which will start functioning from 8.00 AM on 11th December, 2018 and will show trends update continuously. Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for #MizoramAssemblyElections2018 will start at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/BB2jxdz0mI — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018 Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly Elections2018 will start at 8 am today. In Chhattisgarh, tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in all 27 districts, particularly the Naxal-affected ones, where voting was held in two phases on November 12 and 20 to elect a new 90-member Assembly. The state had recorded 76.60 per cent voter turnout. The magic number for Madhya Pradesh is 116. In Rajasthan it is 100 while in Chattisgarh it is 46. In Telangana the magic number is 60 and in Mizoram it is 21. In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal City SP from outside Old Central Jail counting centre said,''Dedicated teams deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points put on roads outside centres. There's a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn't allowed inside.'' In Rajasthan, the Congress eyes an opportunity. Rajasthan has had a revolving door policy and if that trend continues, then the Congress would claim power. In case of a win, it would be interesting to see, if Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot would be made CM. For the Congress, the elections at Madhya Pradesh would be a make or break one. The party is in with a good chance. However Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is seeking a fourth term has said that the victory would be that of the BJP’s. Counting of votes to get underway shortly. The process would begin with the counting of the postal votes. The Chief Electoral Officer has said that there will be no webcasting during the counting of votes. He has also directed that Wifi will not be used in the counting hall and CCTV cameras will be installed. A hung verdict in Chhattisgarh will make the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati group kingmakers. Mizoram could vote out the Congress, but the verdict appears to be a hung one as per exit polls. The MNF is likely to emerge as the single largest party. Counting of votes will get underway shortly. It is no doubt a high stake battle and would be interesting to see who will emerge victorious.

In Rajasthan, the Congress is hoping to overthrow the BJP led by Vasundhara Raje. A total of 2274 candidates were in the fray for the 199 Assembly seats. The Congress party had fielded its candidates in 195 seats, the BJP on 199 seats, the BSP on 189 seats, NCP on 1 seat, CPI on 16 and CPI-M on 28 seats. As many as 830 candidates were independents while 817 candidates were from non-registered parties.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed an increase in the voter turnout with a record 75 per cent voters turning up at polling stations to exercise their franchise. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the state, which was once its stronghold.

Most of the exit polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a neck-and-neck race between the ruling BJP and the Congress party. Agencies like Jan Ki Baat, C Voter and Pace Media have suggested that both the parties may get numbers nearing the halfway mark, suggesting major political drama after the results are declared on December 11.

In Telangana, most exit polls have predicted a win for the TRS. India Today - Axis My India exit poll has predicted 79 to 91 seats for KC Rao-led TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana, 21 to 33 for Congress, 1 to 3 for BJP. The exit poll has projected 4 to 7 seats for others, including AIMIM.

According to the exit poll conducted by Jan Ki Baat, TRS is getting 57 seats, Congress 45, AIMIM 6 and BJP 5 seats. Times Now-CNX exit poll has predicted the TRS to get 66 seats, Congress to get 37, BJP to get 7 and others including AIMIM will get 9.

In the 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious with 63 Assembly seats and 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. K Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. Out of 119, 88 were General Category candidates, 19 SC and 12 ST candidates.

The battle at Chhattisgarh would be an interesting one. Many exit polls have suggested a win for the Congress. However there were some that backed the BJP. How much of a factor will the Ajit Jogi factor play. You will get to know in a few hours from now.

The Congress according to exit polls is set to lose out on Mizoram. This is symbolic as this is the last citadel of the grand old party in the North East. All exit polls have given the MNF the edge.