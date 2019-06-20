  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Election petition: Gujarat HC to examine Ahmed Patel

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ahmedabad, June 20: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel will be examined as a witness in the Gujarat High Court which is hearing a petition challenging his election to the Rajya Sabha from the state in 2017.

    Patel will be cross-examined by the lawyers of BJP leader Balvantsinh Rajput, his rival in the election.

    File photo of Ahmed Patel
    File photo of Ahmed Patel

    The court had earlier rejected Patel's application seeking more time and ordered him to remain present on June 20.

    Rajput filed the election petition after he was defeated in the Rajya Sabha election held on August 8, 2017.

    A former Congress MLA who switched over to the BJP, Rajput has accused Patel of bribing MLAs for getting votes.

    Although Sadhvi Pragya withdrew her statement, it shows her mentality: Ahmed Patel

    Further, he has sought to quash the Election Commission's order invalidating the votes cast by two rebel Congress MLAs in his favour.

    He has also sought invalidation of votes of two Congress MLAs which were counted and which went to Patel.

    The EC's decision to invalidate the votes of then rebel Congress MLAs Bholabhai Gohil and Raghavji Patel helped Ahmed Patel get 44 votes, the minimum he needed to win. Rajput polled 38 votes.

    More AHMED PATEL News

    Read more about:

    ahmed patel gujarat high court rajya sabha

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue