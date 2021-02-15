Coronavirus cases: India records 12,143 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths in the last 24 hours

Election officials on duty to be treated as frontline workers for COVID vaccine: CEC

New Delhi, Feb 15: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Sunday that all officials engaged in Assembly elections duty would be "treated as frontline workers and would be vaccinated for COVID-19 on priority".

He further said that in Kerala, which will go into polls this year, 1,000 voters will be allowed in polling booths.

"There'll be additional 15,000 booths...due to COVID-19 situation in Kerala," Arora added.

The announcement came after Arora met with representatives of political parties and senior officials in Kerala.

Polling teams will also be provided with COVID-19 kits and districts like Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, which are some of the hotspots as per Ministry of Home Affairs.

These places are expected to have a deployment of additional forces and other needed arrangements implemented in advance.

He also said Kerala has a history of high polling percentage due to high literacy and awareness and the EC would consider extending voting hours for COVID-19 patients.

"We will also consider extending the voting hours so that the COVID-19 patients can exercise their right under the supervision of the health authorities."

According to a report by The Indian Express, Arora said the number of voters in polling booths would be brought down to 1,000 and more polling booths would be arranged - to ensure social distancing. In Kerala, there would also be 15,000 additional booths, he said.