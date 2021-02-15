YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Election officials on duty to be treated as frontline workers for COVID vaccine: CEC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Sunday that all officials engaged in Assembly elections duty would be "treated as frontline workers and would be vaccinated for COVID-19 on priority".

    Election officials on duty to be treated as frontline workers for COVID vaccine: CEC
    Sunil Arora

    He further said that in Kerala, which will go into polls this year, 1,000 voters will be allowed in polling booths.

    "There'll be additional 15,000 booths...due to COVID-19 situation in Kerala," Arora added.

    The announcement came after Arora met with representatives of political parties and senior officials in Kerala.

    Polling teams will also be provided with COVID-19 kits and districts like Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, which are some of the hotspots as per Ministry of Home Affairs.

    These places are expected to have a deployment of additional forces and other needed arrangements implemented in advance.

    He also said Kerala has a history of high polling percentage due to high literacy and awareness and the EC would consider extending voting hours for COVID-19 patients.

    "We will also consider extending the voting hours so that the COVID-19 patients can exercise their right under the supervision of the health authorities."

    According to a report by The Indian Express, Arora said the number of voters in polling booths would be brought down to 1,000 and more polling booths would be arranged - to ensure social distancing. In Kerala, there would also be 15,000 additional booths, he said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X