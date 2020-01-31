Election officials inspect Shaheen Bagh ahead of Delhi polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 31: A team of Election Commission observers arrives at Shaheen Bagh for inspection to ensure smooth elections in the area. There is also a plan to deploy additional forces during the election. The commission has reviewed the entire matter with police officers and election officials.

Officers of the state election office said the assessment, so far, suggests no "imminent danger" that could affect or disturb the polling process on February 8.

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens since December 15, 2019, at Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP to unveil manifesto today

Budget session of the Parliament begins: President Kovind addresses both houses | Oneindia News

Meanwhile, the ECI on Thursday decided to convene a special meeting with Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO), district electoral officers, district commissioners of police, nodal officers and the chief executives of local bodies on Friday, for a comprehensive review of the February 8 polls.

The review meeting will be followed by a meeting with Delhi's chief secretary, NCT Delhi, commissioner of police, home secretary, finance secretary, special commissioners of police and the Delhi CEO.