  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Election officials inspect Shaheen Bagh ahead of Delhi polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: A team of Election Commission observers arrives at Shaheen Bagh for inspection to ensure smooth elections in the area. There is also a plan to deploy additional forces during the election. The commission has reviewed the entire matter with police officers and election officials.

    Officers of the state election office said the assessment, so far, suggests no "imminent danger" that could affect or disturb the polling process on February 8.

    Election officials inspect Shaheen Bagh ahead of Delhi polls

    A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens since December 15, 2019, at Shaheen Bagh.

    Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP to unveil manifesto today

      Budget session of the Parliament begins: President Kovind addresses both houses | Oneindia News

      Meanwhile, the ECI on Thursday decided to convene a special meeting with Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO), district electoral officers, district commissioners of police, nodal officers and the chief executives of local bodies on Friday, for a comprehensive review of the February 8 polls.

      The review meeting will be followed by a meeting with Delhi's chief secretary, NCT Delhi, commissioner of police, home secretary, finance secretary, special commissioners of police and the Delhi CEO.

      More ELECTION COMMISSION News

      Read more about:

      election commission delhi assembly elections 2020

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X