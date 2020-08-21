YouTube
    Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on September 11

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The Election Commission will hold by-election to the Rajya Sabha to fill up a vacancy from Uttar Pradesh following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. According to the EC, the election will be held on September 11.

    Singh had died at a Singapore hospital on August 1. He was 64.

    The politician had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several months and had lately been admitted to its intensive care unit.

    Singh, who once counted India's most influential icons from industry, politics and Bollywood among his closest friends, had been a key player in the cut and thrust of Indian politics till about a decade ago.

      Singh's latest stint in the Upper House was facilitated by the Samajwadi Party - he won as an independent, but supported by the party.

      Friday, August 21, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
      X