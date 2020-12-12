Notification for polls to 11 UP Legislative Council seats to be issued on Nov 5

Election Commission toys with idea of providing digital voter ID card to voters

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 12: In what comes as recent development, the Election Commission is seen toying with the idea of providing voters with election photo identity card in a digital format for easy accessibility, a senior official said. However, the EC official made it clear that no decision has been taken by the EC yet in this regard.

"We keep getting suggestions and ideas from officers on fields, through working groups of (state) chief electoral officers and public. This is one such idea we are working on," the functionary said.

Results of Assam Bodoland Territorial Council election to be out today

Questioned whether the digital voter identity card would mean that a voter can carry it on his or her mobile phone using an application, the official said once the EC takes a decision, such details will be settled.

"It can be on a mobile, website, through e-mail... the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility. The physical card takes time to print and time to reach the voter," he explained.

Coronavirus cases: India crosses 98 lakh-mark with 30,005 new COVID cases

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

It is also said that the picture of the voter will also be clearer, making the identification easier in digital mode. Eligible voters who are on EC's electoral rolls are provided with a physical voter identity card.