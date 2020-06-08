  • search
    Election Commission staffer tests positive for COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: An official of the Election Commission has tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the poll panel said on Monday.

    The official, an assistant section officer, had tested positive on Friday evening, the sources said. He sits on the second floor of Nirvachan Sadan and is attached with the electronic voting machine (EVM) division of the poll panel.

    Representational Image

    All standard operating procedures issued by the Union Health Ministry to deal with such cases are being followed, the sources said.

    Earlier this month, a NITI Aayog official was reported positive for coronavirus. A floor of NITI Aayog's Delhi's office was sealed for sanitation after the staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

