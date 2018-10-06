Election Commission LIVE: MP, Mizoram to go for polls on Nov 28; Rajasthan and Telangana on Dec 7

New Delhi, Oct 6: Election Commission announced election dates for all five states on Saturday. Chief Election Commissioner stated that simultaneous elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, before 15th December.

BJP ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and TRS ruled Telangana are going to polls. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are considered a barometer of the pulse of the public before the general elections.

Poll Dates for 5 States Nomination Scrutiny Withdrawal Voting Result Mizoram & Madhya Pradesh 9th NOV 12th NOV 14th NOV 28th NOV 11th DEC Telangana &

Rajasthan 19th NOV 20th NOV 22nd NOV 7th NOV Chhattisgarh Phase 1: 23rd OCT

Phase 2: 2nd NOV Phase 1: 24rd OCT

Phase 2: 3nd NOV Phase 1: 26th OCT

Phase 2: 20th NOV Phase 1: 12th NOV

Phase 2: 20th NOV

The tenure of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly ends on 7 January 2019 and Rajasthan assembly's tenure ends in January 20, 2019.

In Madhya Pradesh, it is believed that the election will be a direct political battle between the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Indian National Congress. While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will try to win for the consecutive 4th term, the Indian National Congress will fight for winning the state after 2003.

CEC is in touch with social media platforms to keep a tab on fake news: OP Rawat Andhra MPs resignations were accepted on June 4. Lok Sabha term expires on June 3; less than 1 year was left. Since there was less than 1 year left for vacancy no by-elections in Andhra Pradesh On fake IDs being allegedly used in Madhya Pradesh, Rawat says,"We haven't received any such complaint from Madhya Pradesh. If any complaint is received, EC will take action; FIR will be lodged. Nobody can do anything with fake ID. It's checked at every level for identification." Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu has written to the commission that there are forecast of cyclones and rain so please don’t announce the dates now: OP Rawat By-polls in Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya in Karnataka to be held on 3rd November. According to reports, when asked why EC announced polls in Telangana without CEC and Commissioners’ visit to assess state preparedness, CEC OP Rawat said EC ground teams satisfied them and Mizoram also yet to be visited. Counting of votes to be done on 11 December for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana state assembly elections. CEC Rawat says, "Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on December 7. Date of counting of votes is December 11." Voter assistance booth will be set up in every polling station: OP Rawat Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram assembly elections to be held on 28th November Phase 1 voting for state assembly election in Chhattisgarh to take place on 12 November, voting for phase 2 on 20 November. Model of conduct to come into force in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram with immediate effect: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat in Delhi CEC OP Rawat in Delhi, says,"Simultaneous elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, before 15th December."

As of 25th of September 2018, the majority of Madhya Pradesh government officials who are expected to conduct assembly elections have failed in the written test conducted by the Election Commission.