Election authorities take a cue from Satyajit Ray to encourage voters in Kolkata North constituency

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, March 14: This Lok Sabha election, ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray has also found himself getting involved in the electoral procedure in West Bengal.

Kolkata Uttar (North) Lok Sabha constituency saw a poor turnout of 66 per cent in the 2014 general election while for the rest of the state, the average turnout was over 82 per cent. In 2009 election, the turnout in this constituency was also a poor 64 per cent.

To raise polling awareness among the voters, the electoral office of the constituency has taken an unique initiative and it is related to Ray's renowned "Ek Dojon Goppo" (a dozen tales) series. The commission has decided to shoot 12 short documentaries and name them 'Ek Dojon Goppo' -- inspired by Ray's 1970 creation and show them around the streets of the constituency to encourage the voters to come out and cast their ballots.

Kolkata Uttar will go to elections along with eight other constituencies on May 19, the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

"Yes, our idea was inspired by Ray's 'Ek Dojon Goppo'," North Kolkata district electoral officer Dibyendu Sarkar was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"People in Bengal love stories and story-telling and we feel reaching out to people through stories of everyday life will be effective. The documentaries will be in short-story format where the protagonist will explain the importance of voting."