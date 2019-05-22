Election 2019 with OneIndia: Fast, accurate updates and in-depth analysis

  • search
    New Delhi, May 22: In barely a few hours, the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2019 would begin and by May 23 evening we would have result. We at OneIndia believe that election results are not just about numbers or only about winners or losers, Lok Sabha election results reflect the aspirations of our vast country, it is in a way collective voice of the people. People vote with hope that it would affect their lives, the decision made during voting depends on a lot of factors.

    Election 2019 with OneIndia

    At OneIndia, our aim is to bring to you all the aspects of election results and go beyond numbers. Our focus is on significance of these numbers, interpretation of data, patterns, and analysis to arrive at an accurate picture that has impact on every citizen's life. Here at OneIndia, we bring you all that and more.

    OneIndia's election coverage: Live updates and comprehensive analysis

    Live and lighting fast updates of results from across India in a well tabulated format. Numbers, comparison with past results, updates on seat changes state-wise and constituency-wise. Along with main Lok Sabha results, all assembly elections and by-polls would also be covered in-depth.

    Which way is the political wind blowing for top candidates, and the trends are emerging from top constituencies, you just cannot miss anything important on our coverage. We will keep an eye on the social media also especially on Twitter trends. Live videos, viral memes, trending videos, are just a few things to name from our comprehensive coverage of elections.

    Once the the numbers begin making sense, we will put forth analysis from all points of views. A thorough drill down into data and what it means.

    Result analysis would presented in a way that it would make sense to everyone, from a novice to a political expert.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 20:43 [IST]
