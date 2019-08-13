  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Elderly couple fights back with armed burglars, video wins praise

    By
    |

    Tirunelveli, Aug 13: An elderly couple in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, Shanmugavel and his wife Senthamarai put up a brave fight against two armed burglars who entered the porch of their home last Sunday. They fought off the two masked men with slippers, plastic stools, chairs, and even buckets.

    Elderly couple fights back with armed burglars
    Elderly couple fights back with armed burglars. Video grab.

    A video showing the couple fighting the robbers with everything they could lay their hands on is viral and has won praises from the netizens.

    The video shows Shanmugavel, later it was known he’s 70 years old, was sitting in the porch of his farmhouse on Sunday night when a masked man tried to put a piece of cloth around his neck from behind to choke him. Caught off guard, he screamed and tried to free himself as he kicked a second burglar. In another few seconds, his wife Senthamanrai who is 65 years old is seen rushing out of the house. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera.

    Senthamarai first picks up a pair of slippers and throw them on the intruders to save her husband. She later throws chairs and a stool as her husband to takes on them after kicking one of the men. In this fight, the woman injured her right arm. Amid this fight, the burglars managed to snatch her gold chain that weighed 33 gram, confirmed a police official.

    Delhi triple murder case: with the help of CCTV footage, Cops arrest Friend's daughter

    Though the police have registered a case, no arrests have been made yet.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue