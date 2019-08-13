Elderly couple fights back with armed burglars, video wins praise

Tirunelveli, Aug 13: An elderly couple in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, Shanmugavel and his wife Senthamarai put up a brave fight against two armed burglars who entered the porch of their home last Sunday. They fought off the two masked men with slippers, plastic stools, chairs, and even buckets.

A video showing the couple fighting the robbers with everything they could lay their hands on is viral and has won praises from the netizens.

The video shows Shanmugavel, later it was known he’s 70 years old, was sitting in the porch of his farmhouse on Sunday night when a masked man tried to put a piece of cloth around his neck from behind to choke him. Caught off guard, he screamed and tried to free himself as he kicked a second burglar. In another few seconds, his wife Senthamanrai who is 65 years old is seen rushing out of the house. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera.

Watch how this elderly couple in #TamilNadu showed the #robber , that age is just a number! Shanmugavel, 75 & his wife, Senthamarai, 68, fought off two armed robbers who tried to strangle him on Sunday night! #powercouple #crimenews #grandsalute #respect #crime 💪👏🏻🙌 pic.twitter.com/UpqkWw45Hx — Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) August 12, 2019

Senthamarai first picks up a pair of slippers and throw them on the intruders to save her husband. She later throws chairs and a stool as her husband to takes on them after kicking one of the men. In this fight, the woman injured her right arm. Amid this fight, the burglars managed to snatch her gold chain that weighed 33 gram, confirmed a police official.

Though the police have registered a case, no arrests have been made yet.