Elderly couple commits suicide over fear of being infected by coronavirus

By PTI

Amritsar, Apr 03: An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide here on Friday over fear of getting infected by coronavirus, police said.

Bodies of Balwinder Singh (57) and his wife Gurjinder Kaur (55) were found at their home in Sathiala village, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Baba Bakala Harkrishan Singh said the two left a suicide note in which they said that they were ending their lives "due to coronavirus".

The DSP said as per preliminary examination, they showed no symptoms of coronavirus. Police, along with health officials, were investigating the matter, he added.

In Punjab, there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus -- 19 in Nawanshahr, 12 in Mohali, seven in Hoshiarpur, five each in Jalandhar and Amritsar, four in Ludhiana and one in Patiala.