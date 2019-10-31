Eknath Shinde elected as Shiv Sena's legislative party leader

Mumbai, Oct 31: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde was on Thursday elected the party's leader in the state legislature.

His candidature was proposed by party leader Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

Meanwhile, top Shiv Sena leaders including Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai likely to call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today at 3.30 pm.

The election was announced at a meeting of the newly- elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.

Sena sources said party chief and Aaditya's father Uddhav Thackeray was not keen to appoint his son as the head of Sena's legislative unit.