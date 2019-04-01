EkHiChowkidarChorHai: The Congress retort to Prime Minister Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: The Congress is all set to announce its mega campaign schedule and also its tag line for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is expected to make the announcement on April 4.

The Congress in its counter to the BJP's Chowkidar campaign tweeted, EkHi Chowkidar Chor Hai.

In 2014, the BJP had used Mani Shankar Aiyer's Chaiwala comment to its advantage. The Congress this time wants to offset any such damage. The BJP came up with the Chowkidar tagline after Rahul Gandhi repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by saying Chowkidar Chor Hai.

The Congress would focus heavily on the digital and online space. It has roped in three companies to handle its publicity. On the other hand the Congress also chose Sam Pitroda to handle its campaign monitoring committee. Pawan Khera, Rohan Gupta, Praveen Chakravarthi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Divya Spandana and Manish Chatrath are also part of the committee.