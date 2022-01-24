Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal hits back on Chidambaram, says ‘Stop crying, Cong is hope for BJP, not Goans'

Come join us: Kejriwal to Parrikar after BJP denies ticket

Our sources say ED planning to arrest Satyender Jain soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko: AAP launches digital campaign ahead of polls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 24: Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched AAP's digital poll campaign 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' ahead of the five-state polls, to be held next month.

"Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko", we are starting this campaign from today...Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal, AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media," said Kejriwal.

"After polls, I will have dinner with 50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral," he added.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

He also appealed his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

AAP is contesting polls in 4 states Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP and Goa.

Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling Congress in Punjab.

In the latest ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll projected AAP to win around 32 per cent of the total vote share. Congress would likely be at the second spot with 27 per cent vote share.

AAP is projected to win around 52-58 Assembly seats in Punjab elections 2022 but failing to go past the majority mark, i.e. 59 seats. Congress is likely to bag around 37-43 segments.

Uttarakhand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have gained some ground in Uttarakhand ahead of polls. The party, however, may still be some distance from being considered a leading force in the hill state.

Gearing up to make its electoral debut in Uttarakhand, the AAP has decided to contest on all 70 seats in the assembly polls to be held in coming months and has declared Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial candidate.

Goa

The AAP announced lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face for the next month's assembly elections in Goa.

The AAP believes that they are not new entrants in the state politics of Goa because the party fought in the last legislative election. However, they failed to garner support.

Uttar Pradesh

The AAP will contest on all 403 seats in the Assembly elections. After getting no response from Samajwadi Party the AAP has decided to go alone in UP polls.

The elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 10.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.