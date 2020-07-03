Ek do teen choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at age of 72

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 03: Ace Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 72. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital last month.

She passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was in hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She had tested negative for COVID-19. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.

The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most

memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time.

"She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan''s nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali''s "Devdas", "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Tezaab" and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" in 2007.

She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar''s production "Kalank" in 2019.