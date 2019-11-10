'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' says Shah on Ram Janmabhoomi decision

New Delhi, Nov 10: Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, saying the order will prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India's unity and integrity.

In a series of tweets, Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the Supreme Court with ease and remain committed to 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (one India, great India).

"I welcome the Supreme Court's unanimous decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony.

"I am confident that this landmark judgement given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture," he said.

Shah said the legal dispute over the site at Ayodhya has been going on for decades and the apex court has finalised with this decision now. "I congratulate the justice system of India and all the justices," he said.

"Shri Ram Janmabhoomi strives for legal dispute; I express my gratitude to all the organisations, Sant Samaj of the entire country and countless unknown people who have tried it for so many years," he said.

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the most important and anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

"The faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the demolished structure is undisputed," the court said in its 1,045-page verdict in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.