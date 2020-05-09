Either prove the allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government of not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state that may further create hardship for the workers.

In a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah said, "Migrants from West Bengal are eager to reach home, but we are not getting expected support from the state." The Home Minister also said that West Bengal is not allowing trains.

Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha records highest single-day surge of COVID-19

Referring to those special trains that are operated by the Centre to transport migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, the Home Minister said in the letter that the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 7th, 2020

Reacting to this, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee asked the Home Minister to either prove his allegations or apologise.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu residents stranded in foreign countries return

"Amit Shah speaks after weeks of silence only to mislead people with lies. Prove allegations or apologise," a tweet read.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry had slammed the state government for not enforcing COVID-19 containment measures effectively, allowing "specific groups in specific localities" in Kolkata and Howrah to violate the curbs as well as attack police and healthcare workers.