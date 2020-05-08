  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Eight political parties write to President Kovind over labour law dilution

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: Accusing the Centre of diluting labour laws using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse, eight political parties jointly wrote a a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday registering their protest over the issue.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    The workers are being treated as slaves, said the letter signed by CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattarcharya, All India Forward Bloc General Secretary Debabrata Biswas, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal president Katchi Thol.

    Thirumavalavan and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

    "Reducing them to this status is not merely a violation of the Constitution but its nullification," they said.

    Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab have extended working hours from eight to 12 without amending the Factories Act.

    The parties raised a concern that the others states are likely to join this list. Uttar Pradesh has exempted factories, businesses, establishments and industries from the purview of all, but three labour laws and one provision of another Act for three years.

    The Madhya Pradesh government too announced exemption of all establishments from obligations under all labour laws for a period of thousand days.

    The parties said the Indian economy was already in a tailspin hurtling towards a recession even before the outbreak of this pandemic.

    The government has done little to help those who lost their livelihood. Fourteen crore workers have lost their jobs since the lockdown began, they said.

    "Diluting labour rights seems to be the logic employed by 'your government' at the centre and by some state governments, rather than concentrating on fighting the pandemic by augmenting our health facilities and protecting our doctors and health workers and taking care of the people's requirements," the letter stated.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X