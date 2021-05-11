Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: Eid to be celebrated on May 13; Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

Cyclone Burevi lays over Gulf of Mannar to bring heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

New Delhi, May 11: Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month. Attempt to search for the Shawwal Crescent (crescent Moon) 1442 was not seen today, subsequently Eid Ul Fitr will be on Thursday, 13 May 2021.

Saudi Arabia country follows the Umm al-Qura calendar that is determined at the Institute of Astronomical & Geophysical Research of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.

Royal Supreme Court: ‘Tomorrow the month of #Ramadan will complete 30 days and Thursday is first day of #EidAlFitr’ pic.twitter.com/bFtlyE7xbo — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 11, 2021

Muslims all across the globe come together to celebrate it with abandon.

Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to the almighty Allah for all that we are have.

According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

Apart from praying to Allah, Muslims on this day wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume).

It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers.

Many Muslims also recite the takbir, which is the declaration of faith, on their way to the prayer ground and take part in zakat al-fitr (charitable contributions).

Offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home: Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid urges people

exchanging gifts, relishing traditional delicacies, and wishing each other 'Eid Mubarak,' the festival is also celebrated by offering zakat which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam.

People contribute a part of their earnings to charity as a gesture of equality in celebration.

While the festival is marked by meeting family and friends, with the covid-19 lockdown restrictions in place, Eid this year is expected to be low-key amid social distancing norms.

