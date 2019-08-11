  • search
    Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends, family this Bakr-Id

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Eid al-Adha 2019 is one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar, and is observed by 1.6 billion people around the world on August 12.

    The second of two annual Islamic festivals, Eid al-Adha marks the end of Hajj (a pilgrimage to Mecca) and commemorates the prophet Ibrahim.

    Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends, family this Bakr-Id
    Representational Image

    Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha by gathering together to pray; friends and family members may exchange gifts and new clothes. They enjoy feasts in the holiday spirit.

    Here are some of the best Bakrid 2019 wishes and quotes you can send to your friends, family members and others

    How to wish somebody a happy Eid-al-Adha

    • Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Eid Ul-Adha. Remember me in your prayers. Eid Mubarak!
    •  May this Eid make all your dreams come true. May you and your family be blessed on this auspicious day. Eid Mubarak!
    • Take a break from daily grind of life and celebrate Eid with us. Eid Mubarak!
    • And He has made me blessed wherever I am" -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!
    • Hope you celebrate this Eid with all your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!
    • Have a grand feast and enjoy with your family this Eid. Eid Mubarak!
    • On Eid Ul Adha , here's wishing that all your prayers are answered. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
