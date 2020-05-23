  • search
    Eid to be celebrated on Monday: Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam

    New Delhi, May 23: Eid will be celebrated in the country on Monday, May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, said Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari.

    Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Shahi Imam also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes.

    Representational Image

    This will be perhaps the first time that there will no mass namaz at mosques and idgahs across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 21:16 [IST]
