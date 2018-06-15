Eid Special: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna meets Muslim family that saved him during Mumbai riots

Vikas Khanna breaking Roza

The Indian-American chef in a candid interview with actor Anupam Kher on Republic TV, revealed that every year since 1992, he has fasted for a day during the holy month of Ramadan to honour the Muslim family he credits for saving his life during Mumbai riots of 1992.

Presumably, after meeting the family Khanna thanked people for helping him to trace the people who saved his life. He Tweeted, "Heartwarming evening. All Heart. Tears. Pain. Pride. Courage. Humanity. Gratitude. This will be the most significant and important EID of my life. Thank you everyoneto connect me with my souls."

Khanna on his Facebook page shared his ordeal during the Mumbai riots. He writes: "#RamadanMubarak to all. May this Holy month be filled with blessings of peace, prosperity and love.

I was training in the kitchen of SeaRock Sheraton, Mumbai in 1992 December when riots broke and whole city was under fire.

We were stuck in the hotel for days. Iqbal Khan and Wasim Bhai ( Trainee Chef and a waiter, whom I lost touch with forever) and their families sheltered me and nurtured me during this time.

Since that year, I fast for 1 day during the Holy Month to thank them and keep them in my prayers."

