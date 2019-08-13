  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Eid passes off peacefully, without a single incident in Yasin Malik’s home town

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 13: It was a muted Eid in the Valley and amidst heavy security, the festival was celebrated peacefully.

    Interestingly, not a single incident of violence was reported from the Maisuma area, next to the Lal Chowk. This is the locality of separatist Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with a terror funding case.

    JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik
    JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik

    Eid was celebrated in this area and a large number of children were seen on the streets. They were seen interacting with the personnel of the CRPF. The area also did not witness a single stone pelting incident.

    Security forces take on malicious tweet by Pakistan journalist

    Meanwhile, Srinagar-based CRPF helpline- 14411- has been re-activated for people, especially Kashmiris, who require help for their families or are in distress post the decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, officials said.

    They said the standard five-digit landline number of the 'madadgaar' helpline has been restored after it went inactive due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

    Over 500 calls have been received on the helpline number, 14411, since late Sunday, they said.

    14411: CRPF re-activates its 'madadgar' helpline for Kashmiris in distress

    Callers want to know about the situation in the state, the well being of their families and have similar concerns. The CRPF is helping them in all ways possible, a senior official said.

    The 'madadgaar' had on Monday posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 "for any assistance or updates" as the five-digit number was not working.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir yasin malik eid

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue