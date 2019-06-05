Eid Mubarak! Significance, moon sighting and all you need to know about Eid al-Fitr 2019

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across India today. This is the biggest festival celebrated by Muslims around the globe.

It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month. People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival.

This year, Ramadan in India began on May 7 and it lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 to 30 days. After the Ramadan end date, Eid-al-Fitr date is announced. However, Gulf countries - UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain celebrated Eid on Saturday.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. And in the evening, they go mosque to perform a special prayer. However, the Eid ul- Fitr festivities begin only after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Moon Sighting

With the sighting of the crescent moon, the month-long Ramzan fast has come to an end.

Imam Ahmed Bukhari Cleric of Jama Masjid (Delhi) said, "In Delhi, there is still no visibility of crescent moon but it is visible in Assam, Uttarakhand and Bihar. So I announce that Eid will be celebrated tomorrow (Wednesday). I extend my greetings for this festival. The namaz will be observed at 7.15 am."

Maulana S Saif Abbas Naqvi, president of the office of Shia Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow announced, "Crescent has been sighted tonight (Tuesday) in India, tomorrow (Wednesday) will be the first day of the month Shawwal 1440 Hijri."

Significance of Eid

Eid al-Fitr signifies the completion of Ramadan, which is the holy month for the Muslim community. Muslims fast during this month for 29-30 days. Therefore, the festival of Eid al-Fitr symbolises the completion of fasting throughout the Ramadan month. Usually, the festival day shall fall on the opening day of the Shawwal month.

The beginning date of the month of lunar Hajri fluctuates on the basis of the annotations of a new moon by religious bodies. The accurate date for celebrating the festival varies from locality to locality. Muslims entrust that they have been commanded by the God to fast during the Ramadan month. Other names of Eid al-Fitr include Eid ul-Fitr, Id-Ul-Fitr and Eid.

How is it celebrated?

On the day of the festival, worshippers wake up early and offer Salat ul-Fajr (daily prayers). People wear new clothes and eat sewayi. After breakfast, they go to the mosque to offer Eid prayers, Salat al-Eid. Eid al-Fitr is a popular Islamic festival, which is celebrated across the world.

The Muslim community gathers at masjids to pray. After the common prayer, the community interchanges the festival greetings and gifts. The festival is celebrated for 2-3 days.

OneIndia wishes all its readers Eid Mubarak as the nation gears up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr today.