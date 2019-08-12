Eid mubarak! President Kovind, PM Modi and Naidu extend greetings to nation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 16: It's celebration time all across the globe today. August 12 marks the holy celebrations of Eid ul-Adha 2019, a festival that honours the sacrifice of Ibrahim, the Messenger in Islam.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people on the eve of Idu'l Zuha saying the festival symbolises "love, fraternity and service to humanity".

In his message, the President said on the occasion of Idu'l Zuha, he offers his greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the "Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad".

Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends, family this Bakr-Id

"Idu'l Zuha symbolises love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha as people from the Muslim community gathered at mosques across the country to offer prayers.

Daily Cartoons

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,''My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak.''

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended Eid greetings on Twitter. "I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Id-ul-Zuha'. The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity. #IdulZuha (sic)," he wrote.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid, is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to the devotees as they prove their devotion. Devotees then distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and also to the poor and the needy.