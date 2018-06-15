English

Eid Mubarak: Now, BSNL offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls on Rs 786 plan

    Competing against Reliance Jio's Double Dhamaka offer, BSNL has now introduced its festive combo voucher of Rs 786 for Idu'l Fitr.

    What does it offer?

    • The offer comes with a validity of 150 days.
    • Under this plan, BSNL GSM prepaid customers users will get 2GB data per day.
    • This Combo Special Tariff Voucher (STV) also includes 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice call in home local service area (LSA) and national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai (in MTNL network).

    When can it be availed?

    This plan can be availed within 15 days' time period, starting from June 12 and ending on June 26.

    Last year's Eid pack also saw a new prepaid pack of Rs 599. This pack had benefits for its subscribers, consisting balance of Rs 507 for all purposes and Rs 207 exclusively for voice calling, taking the entire benefits to Rs. 786. This pack had a validity of 30 days, offered 10 on-net SMS messages, and no data benefits.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 15:22 [IST]
