Eid-e-Milad 2019: PM Modi wishes nation on Milad Un-Nabi, calls for peace all around

History

His birthday falls on the 12th Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar and is being observed from evening of November 9 to the evening of November 10.

Lighting and decorations adorn the streets, mosques and residential areas with people wishing "Milad Un Nabi Mubarak" to everyone. The Prophet's life and sayings, as reflective in the Hadith, continue to influence the lives of believers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi, hoping there is peace all around. "Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society," the prime minister tweeted. "May there be peace all around," he prayed.

Celebrations

People on the day of Eid-e-Milad start their day with a morning prayer followed by a procession and large gathering in mosques. Children are narrated stories of Muhammad, about his life and preachings as mentioned in the Holy Quran. The day ends with donations towards the needy and poor people. Friends and family are also invited to be a part of the festivities.

