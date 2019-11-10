Eid-e-Milad 2019: PM Modi wishes nation on Milad Un-Nabi, calls for peace all around
New Delhi, Nov 10: Eid Milad Un Nabi 2019, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad - the founder of Islam, is being celebrated across the country today. It is believed that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal in 570 CE.
History
His birthday falls on the 12th Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar and is being observed from evening of November 9 to the evening of November 10.
Lighting and decorations adorn the streets, mosques and residential areas with people wishing "Milad Un Nabi Mubarak" to everyone. The Prophet's life and sayings, as reflective in the Hadith, continue to influence the lives of believers.
PM extends greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi, , calls for peace all around
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi, hoping there is peace all around. "Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society," the prime minister tweeted. "May there be peace all around," he prayed.
Celebrations
People on the day of Eid-e-Milad start their day with a morning prayer followed by a procession and large gathering in mosques. Children are narrated stories of Muhammad, about his life and preachings as mentioned in the Holy Quran. The day ends with donations towards the needy and poor people. Friends and family are also invited to be a part of the festivities.
Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2019: Wishes, Status, Message:
- May Allah bless you and your family with health and wealth! Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi!
- May the blessings of Allah never stop shining upon you and your family! We wish you a Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi!
- Let this Eid Milad-Un-Nabi be an opportunity to thank Allah for his bountiful blessings! Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi!
- Eid is a festival of joy and warmth. Pray to Allah for the long life of your friends and family. May you have a Prosperous Eid Milad Un Nabi
- On this festival of eid ask Allah for forgiveness. Leave all your follies behind and embark on a new successful journey. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi
- May Allah drive away evil energy from your life. I wish you a Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi!