Eid 2019: When is Bakra Eid? Date, Importance and its Significance

Eid 2019: When is Bakri Eid? Date, Importance and its Significance

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 09: The season of festivals is back. Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid 2019 or Eid-al-Adha 2019 will be celebrated across India on August 12th. The day is dedicated to the great sacrifice made to the Prophet by his devotee signifying his faith and devotion.

When is Bakra Eid?

Bakrid is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm among people of Islamic faith across the globe. Eid 2019 falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and most sacred month of the Islamic year. It is also when Hajj, a pilgrimage which all able-bodied Muslims are required to complete once in their lives, takes place.

Significance:

The significance of Bakra Eid 2019 lies in the sacrifice of an animal which is then feasted upon. The animal is gifted to friends and family, distributed among the poor, while, a part is cooked at home. Delicious delicacies are prepared to commemorate this day.

This year, the celebration of Eid 2019 begins this Sunday, August 11, and ends four days later on Thursday, August 15 - however, but public holidays vary around the world.

Eid 2019: How is it celebrated?

Eid 2019, or Bakrid, celebrations usually last for three days. On this day, people wake up early and offer their prayers to the almighty. It is tradition to give gifts and new clothes during Eid 2019, while friends and family gather together to exchange these gifts and money and eat traditional food. Muslims sacrifice a male goat on the final day and feast on it to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim's supreme sacrifice and God's compassion towards him.

Some of the most delicious Bakrid feast dishes include mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema, bhuni kaleji, as well as range of delectable desserts like sheer khurma and kheer.