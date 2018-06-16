Eid 2018: PM Modi, President extend greetings to nation

Eid Ul Fitr is being celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Id Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society," President Kovind Tweeted.

The Prime Minister also sent his warm greetings to the people through his social media handle on the day and wished for a strong bond of unity and harmony in the society.

"Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society," he tweeted.

Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, said, "The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness."

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir."

