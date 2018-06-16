Eid 2018: No exchange of sweets between BSF and Pakistani Rangers

Following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, there was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Pakistan violated ceasefire at 0400 hours in Arnia sector on Saturday and Border Security Force retaliated.

The situation in Kashmir is considered to be turbulent as nearly 80 incidents of violence occurred there in the last four months. Civilians were often seen thronging to encounter sites to stage protests with the intention of giving the militants an opportunity to escape.

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an officer, were killed and three others injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir this week.

The latest casualties take the number of those killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year to 50, including 24 security personnel.

Last year guns fell silent along the LoC on Eid after a spate of ceasefire violations. Border guarding forces from either side exchanged sweets on the International Border in Jammu.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day