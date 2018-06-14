Eid 2018: Kerala to celebrate tomorrow, rest of India on Saturday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country except Kerala on Saturday as the moon was not sighted today, Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said. The festival will be celebrated tomorrow in the southern state as the moon was sighted in Kozhikode district, around 370 kms from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam made the announcement tonight after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee, a senior official at the city's historic mosque said.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand will also celebrate the holy festival of Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday as the crescent of the moon was not sighted today.

In Malaysia and Indonesia, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Eid celebrations will start tomorrow.

In Pakistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that it is unlikely that the Shawal moon will be sighted on Thursday.

In Turkey, Eid will be celebrated starting on June 15 until June 17, marking the end of 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

How is Eid celebrated?

On the day of the festival, worshippers wake up early and offer Salat ul-Fajr (daily prayers). People wear new clothes and eat sewayi. After breakfast, they go to the mosque to offer Eid prayers, Salat al-Eid. Eid al-Fitr is a popular Islamic festival, which is celebrated across the world. The Muslim community gathers at masjids to pray. After the common prayer, the community interchanges the festival greetings and gifts. The festival is celebrated for 2-3 days.

