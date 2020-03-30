Effortless: Video of leopard climbing tree with prey leaves netizens stunned

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 30: An amazing video of a leopard climbing a tree with its prey in mouth has left social media users stunned.

    Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares wildlife-centric posts with his followers.

    A 1-minute-and-30-seconds-long clip posted by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the big cat going up a tree with a huge deer hanging from its mouth.

    Leopards can climb trees carrying prey three times their own weight. "Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree," he wrote while posting the video.

    "In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also." However, the video was not filmed in India.

      The video has got more than 1.5 lakh times. It has also garnered over 10,000 'likes' and dozens of comments.

      "Raw power. He calculated everything before starting the ascent," wrote one person in the comments section. "Oh my, that was a quick one minute of complex mental calculations regarding the task ahead and very neatly accomplished with zero errors. Unbelievable!" said another.

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
