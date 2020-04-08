  • search
    Educational institutions to remain shut, restrictions on religious activity until May 15

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Schools, colleges and religious places are likely to be shut until May 15, irrespective of the decision that states take on whether to extend the lockdown beyond April 14.

    States have been suggesting a staggered lifting of the lockdown and have even written to the Centre in this regard. At the meeting of the Group of Ministers on COVID-19, chaired by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, it was recommended that all educational institutions remain shut until May 15. Further it was also suggested that there should be restrictions on religious activity until May 15.

    States like Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand indicated that some restrictions would be in place even after the 21 day lockdown ends.

    Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases. The state is likely to extend the lockdown in the Mumbai and Pune regions. Other hotspots too would continue to remain under lockdown in the state.

    Chattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against lifting inter-state travel. Rajasthan is also working on a staggered exit strategy to lift the lockdown. In Rajasthan a committee has been set up to formulate a state-specific exit strategy. This would be based on sealing high-risk areas.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 8:11 [IST]
