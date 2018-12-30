  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Educational empowerment for weaker sections need of the hour: Naqvi

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 30: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday called for "educational and social empowerment" of the weaker sections of the society to stop their "political exploitation".

    He also said that "development without discrimination" is the priority of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

    Educational empowerment for weaker sections need of the hour: Naqvi
    Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    Naqvi Saturday laid the foundation stone for a school building, library, laboratory facilities etc. at Dr MIJ Girls High School and Junior College in suburban Bandra which is run by Anjuman-e-Islam.

    Also Read | Naqvi proposes 40% reservation for girls in proposed world class institution at Alwar

    He said scholarships have been provided to more than 3.11 crore students belonging to minority communities, including about 60 per cent girl students, in the last three-four years.

    "This year, a 'National Scholarship Portal Mobile App' (NSP Mobile App) was launched which will ensure a smooth, accessible and hassle-free scholarship system for students from the poor and weaker sections", the minorities affairs minister said.

    He said amount of scholarships is now deposited directly into bank accounts of students though the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode in a transparent manner that has eliminated middlemen.

    Naqvi further said Modi government's efforts for educational empowerment of all weaker sections, including minorities, have yielded results at the ground level.

    He said the school dropout rate among Muslim girls fell to 35-40 per cent from previous high of over 70 per cent, due to awareness and launching of the educational empowerment programmes.

    Also Read | 2018 Haj 'historic', completed successfully, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    "Our government is working with a mission to bring it (the school dropout rate) down to zero per cent in the coming years. Education is an effective step towards empowerment. The government is successfully moving forward towards educational and social empowerment of all weaker and backward sections of the society, which will stop their political exploitation," Naqvi said

    Read more about:

    mukhtar abbas naqvi educational empowerment

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue